Cricket-Pakistan lead Australia by 93, draw looms in Rawalpindi

Opening partner Abdullah Shafique was on 33 with the hosts leading by 93 runs in the first match of the three-test series that marks the beginning of Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years. Earlier, Pakistan took 19 deliveries to claim the last three Australian wickets after the tourists began the final day on 449-7.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 08-03-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 12:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan bowled out Australia for 459 and reached 76 for no loss in their second innings as the opening test between the teams meandered towards a draw at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Imam-ul-Haq, who scored a career-best 157 in the first innings, was batting on 40 at the lunch break on the final day.

His breezy knock included a six when he stepped out to hit Nathan Lyon over the off-spinner's head. Opening partner Abdullah Shafique was on 33 with the hosts leading by 93 runs in the first match of the three-test series that marks the beginning of Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

Earlier, Pakistan took 19 deliveries to claim the last three Australian wickets after the tourists began the final day on 449-7. Nauman dismissed Australia captain Pat Cummins for eight, and both Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon fell lbw as Australia finished 17 runs behind Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared.

Each of their top four batsmen crossed the 50-mark but could not convert them into hundreds and the tourists lost their last six wickets for 52 runs. Left-arm spinner Nauman claimed 6-107 on a flat track where bowlers struggled for success.

