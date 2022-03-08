Cricket-India spinner Patel returns to test squad against Sri Lanka
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has returned to India's squad for the second and final test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru after recovering from an injury and COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has returned to India's squad for the second and final test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru after recovering from an injury and COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old played the last of his five test matches against New Zealand in December in Mumbai before a shin injury put him out of contention for the following series.
Patel, who has taken 36 wickets and is also a batter down the order, was named in India's three-match Twenty20 squad last month against West Indies, but was ruled out after contracting COVID-19. The BCCI said Patel has completed his rehabilitation.
Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who did not find a place in the team that won the opening test at Mohali inside three days, has been released from the squad for the final test, which will be played under lights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Axar Patel
- Yadav
- West Indies
- India
- Patel
- Sri Lanka
- New Zealand
- Bengaluru
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Team India on winning T20I series against WI
India, France agree on Roadmap on Blue Economy and Ocean Governance
Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Team India on winning ODI series against WI
Will try to excel as much as I can for India, says Avesh Khan after T20I debut
India, France to enhance cooperation on marine science, technology