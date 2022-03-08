Left Menu

Cricket-India spinner Patel returns to test squad against Sri Lanka

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has returned to India's squad for the second and final test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru after recovering from an injury and COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:11 IST
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has returned to India's squad for the second and final test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru after recovering from an injury and COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old played the last of his five test matches against New Zealand in December in Mumbai before a shin injury put him out of contention for the following series.

Patel, who has taken 36 wickets and is also a batter down the order, was named in India's three-match Twenty20 squad last month against West Indies, but was ruled out after contracting COVID-19. The BCCI said Patel has completed his rehabilitation.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who did not find a place in the team that won the opening test at Mohali inside three days, has been released from the squad for the final test, which will be played under lights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

