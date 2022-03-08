Left Menu

Sania, Ankita, Karman named in Indian Billie Jean King Cup team for upcoming competition

Rutuja Bhosale also kept her place in the side while Riya Bhatia replaced Zeel Desai in the squad.India had lost 1-3 to Latvia in the play-offs in April last year to get back to the zonal competition.India will compete with China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea Republic and New Zealand in round-robin format, where the top two nations will get a chance to compete in the play-offs.Captain Vishal Uppal said the team will have to work hard to make it to the next stage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:51 IST
Sania, Ankita, Karman named in Indian Billie Jean King Cup team for upcoming competition
Sania Mirza Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Sania Mirza and singles players Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi were on Tuesday named in the five-member Indian Billie Jean King Cup team for the Asia/Oceania Group I competition, beginning April 12 in Antalya, Turkey. Rutuja Bhosale also kept her place in the side while Riya Bhatia replaced Zeel Desai in the squad.

India had lost 1-3 to Latvia in the play-offs in April last year to get back to the zonal competition.

India will compete with China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea Republic and New Zealand in round-robin format, where the top two nations will get a chance to compete in the play-offs.

Captain Vishal Uppal said the team will have to work hard to make it to the next stage. ''The selection committee felt that Riya being the higher-ranked deserves opportunity. She had missed out the last time due to COVID-19. It is a tough qualification zone. China and Japan will be the biggest threat,'' Uppal told PTI.

Uppal said ideally the players should have a preparatory camp since the matches will be on clay courts.

''We will see if we can get together and practice. The tournament is on clay. Our players are experienced on playing on European clay, they are familiar with the surface but homework is needed on matching up with these countries,'' he added.

Shalini Thakur will be the coach of the squad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022