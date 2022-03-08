Australia's 2020 women's T20 WC title win against India immortalised, to be displayed at MCG

A mural depicting Australia's famous Women's T20 World Cup final win against India two years ago in front of a record audience has become the first artwork featuring a women's sporting team to be on permanent display at the iconic MCG.

The artwork, which was unveiled at the MCG on Monday, will be displayed along the route of the famous MCG Tour, which attracts around 130,000 people every year.

Painted by renowned Australian painter Vincent Fantauzzo, the portrait depicts the 16 squad members lifting the trophy as yellow and green confetti fills the sky.

Australia had registered a comprehensive 85-run win over India to clinch the title in front of a record crowd. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney had starred with the bat while Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen shone with the ball.

''The ICC Women's World Cup final in 2020 was a special day, and now to have a piece of artwork to remember the occasion is really exciting,'' Australia skipper Meg Lanning said in a media release.

''Whilst we couldn't be there, having the artwork unveiled the night before International Women's Day — which will mark two years since winning the final — reminds us of what can be achieved.'' Australia, who are in search of their seventh Women's 50-over World Cup title, cruised to seven wicket win over Pakistan in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

''We hope that we can make all our fans at home proud and emulate our performance from that World Cup in 2020 while we are here in New Zealand competing for the 50-over version.

''We hope it can inspire all visitors to the MCG to pick up a bat and ball,'' she added.

