FIH Pro League: Matches between India, Germany postponed due to COVID-19 cases

The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between India and Germany (Men), have been postponed due to a high number of COVID-19 cases affecting the German team.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:06 IST
FIH logo. Image Credit: ANI
The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between India and Germany (Men), have been postponed due to a high number of COVID-19 cases affecting the German team. The matches were scheduled to be played on March 12, 13 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

"FIH, Hockey India and Hockey Germany are already working together to find alternative dates," stated an official release. The Women's matches between India and Germany will be played as planned this weekend at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

