Soccer-Sydney cruise into Asian Champions League group phase

Sydney FC advanced to the group phase of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday with a comfortable 5-0 win over Kaya FC ILoilo from the Philippines at Kogarah Oval.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:41 IST
Sydney FC advanced to the group phase of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday with a comfortable 5-0 win over Kaya FC ILoilo from the Philippines at Kogarah Oval. Second-half braces for Bobo and Adam Le Fondre followed Trent Buhagiar's 30th-minute opener as Steve Corica's side booked their place in Group H of the continental championship.

The Australian side will face twice champions Jeonbuk Motors from South Korea as well as Japan's Yokohama F Marinos and Hoang Anh Gia Lai from Vietnam in Ho CHi Minh City next month. Sydney dominated from the first whistle despite stormy conditions, with Buhagair netting from close range to put the five-times A-League champions ahead.

Bobo scored a little over a minute after the restart and increased his side's advantage in the 49th minute from the penalty spot. Le Fondre came off the bench to head in the fourth in the 71st minute and, 10 minutes later, doubled his tally with a cool finish past goalkeeper Zach Banzon.

Sydney's matches in the group phase begin on April 16, with games in the next round of the competition being played in biosecure centralised venues across the continent.

