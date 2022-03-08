Left Menu

FIFA postpone Ukraine v Scotland World Cup qualifier

Ukraines World Cup play-off semi-final match against Scotland has been postponed, after the Scottish Football Association received notification from FIFA on Monday. A postponement of the match, due to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on 24th March, had been requested by Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion.The play-off final for the winners - against either Wales or Austria - will now also be delayed as a result of the decision.

FIFA postpone Ukraine v Scotland World Cup qualifier
Ukraine's World Cup play-off semi-final match against Scotland has been postponed, after the Scottish Football Association received notification from FIFA on Monday. A postponement of the match, due to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on 24th March, had been requested by Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion.

The play-off final for the winners - against either Wales or Austria - will now also be delayed as a result of the decision. Discussions are will now begin for a new date, with the Nations League window in June expected to be the most likely option.

The postponement has yet to be publically confirmed by FIFA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

