Cricket-Australia v Pakistan test in Rawalpindi ends in draw

Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years also includes three one-dayers and a Twenty20 International -- all in Rawalpindi.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:13 IST
The opening test between Australia and Pakistan ended in a draw at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Replying to Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared, Australia were all out for 459 on the final day of the contest.

Pakistan were 252 for no loss in the second innings when the teams shook hands and left. Opener Abdullah Shafique made 136 not out, his maiden test century, while Imam-ul-Haq's 111 not out was his second hundred of the match.

The second match of the three-test series begins in Karachi on Saturday. Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years also includes three one-dayers and a Twenty20 International -- all in Rawalpindi.

