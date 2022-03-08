Cricket-Australia v Pakistan test in Rawalpindi ends in draw

The opening test between Australia and Pakistan ended in a draw at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Replying to Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared, Australia were all out for 459 on the final day of the contest.

Pakistan were 252 for no loss in the second innings when the teams shook hands and left. Opener Abdullah Shafique made 136 not out, his maiden test century, while Imam-ul-Haq's 111 not out was his second hundred of the match.

The second match of the three-test series begins in Karachi on Saturday. Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years also includes three one-dayers and a Twenty20 International -- all in Rawalpindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)