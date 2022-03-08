Could have been better in field: Bismah Maroof after loss against Aus

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof expressed disappointment after her side got thrashed by Australia in the sixth match of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the Bay Oval on Tuesday. Alana King's two-wicket haul and Alyssa Healy's 72-run knock helped Australia defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in the sixth match of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

"We gave too many wickets away early on. We got a decent total, but we couldn't stop them. We could have been better in the field, we dropped too many catches. In the meeting we had discussed that someone from the top order had to bat deep," said Maroof in a post-match presentation. "It was a special performance with my daughter around, I had to make it count. We need to put up a good total, so that the bowlers get a chance to defend," she added.

Chasing 191, Australia got off to a quick start as openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes put on 60 runs inside 11 overs. Pakistan got the much-needed breakthrough in the 11th over as Nashra Sandhu dismissed Haynes (34) and this brought Meg Lanning to the middle. Lanning and Healy put on 63 runs for the second wicket, but with 68 runs away from the target, Australia lost the wicket of Lanning (35) in the 21st over on the bowling of Omaima Sohail. Healy also departed after playing a knock of 72 runs, but in the end, Australia did not have any difficulty in chasing down the target.

Ellyse Perry (26*) and Beth Mooney (23*) remained unbeaten at the crease for Australia. (ANI)

