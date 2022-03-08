Women's WC: Felt a niggle while batting but nothing serious, says Alyssa Healy

Australia batter Alyssa Healy said that she felt a minor niggle while batting during the sixth match of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at the Bay Oval on Tuesday. Alana King's two-wicket haul and Alyssa Healy's 72-run knock helped Australia defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in the sixth match of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

"It was a good win, didn't feel good out there, but nice to spend some time in the middle, especially going into the next few matches against South Africa and West Indies. Third match on this wicket, so we were expecting this to be slow, low and turn a bit," said Alyssa Healy in a post-match presentation. "We will be going next to Wellington, not many matches as yet over there, so there should be a nice and fresh pitch there. Just felt a niggle (while batting), but nothing really serious and I should be fine. A bit of a rest, some golf and we will be ready to go in Wellington," she added.

Chasing 191, Australia got off to a quick start as openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes put on 60 runs inside 11 overs. Pakistan got the much-needed breakthrough in the 11th over as Nashra Sandhu dismissed Haynes (34) and this brought Meg Lanning to the middle. Lanning and Healy put on 63 runs for the second wicket, but with 68 runs away from the target, Australia lost the wicket of Lanning (35) in the 21st over on the bowling of Omaima Sohail. Healy also departed after playing a knock of 72 runs, but in the end, Australia did not have any difficulty in chasing down the target.

Ellyse Perry (26*) and Beth Mooney (23*) remained unbeaten at the crease for Australia. (ANI)

