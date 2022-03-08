Left Menu

German Open: Srikanth, Sindhu advance into second round

Two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu on Tuesday advanced to the next round of the women's singles at the ongoing German Open, here in Westenergie Sporthalle.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:59 IST
German Open: Srikanth, Sindhu advance into second round
PV Sindhu (Image: BWF Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu on Tuesday advanced to the next round of the women's singles at the ongoing German Open, here in Westenergie Sporthalle. Playing at court 2, Sindhu defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games 21-8, 21-7, in a match that lasted for 32 minutes.

Apart from Sindhu, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also emerged victorious on the opening day of the German Open, as he defeated France's Brice Leverdez in his men's singles' clash. Srikanth stood better off Leverdez 21-10, 13-21, 21-7, here at court 2 in a match that lasted for 48 minutes.

Later in the day, shuttler Saina Nehwal will be going up against Spain's Clara Azurmendi in her women's singles' game while Prannoy HS be facing Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022