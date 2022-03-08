Mahi, Palak and 2 other Indians enter final at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships

Mahi Siwach, Palak Zambre and two more Indian junior girls registered sensational victories to enter the finals of the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday.

Vini (50kg) and Yakshika (52kg) were the other two pugilists to make their way into the finals on the seventh day of the competition.

Beginning the day's proceedings for India, Mahi looked solid in her attack during the 46kg semifinal against Jordan’s Sadeen Alramhi. Her powerful punches were enough to unsettle the local boxer as the referee stopped the contest in the third round.

Next in action, Palak was equally dominant during her 48kg semifinal bout as she outpunched Kazakhstan’s Gaukhar Zarden by unanimous margin without breaking a sweat.

Vini and Yakshita kept the country's winning momentum going and marched into the finals with comfortable victories. While Vini (50kg) defeated Iraq's Dalya Al-Sammarraie by RSC verdict, Yakshika blanked Kazakhstan’s Shakhnaz Tairzhanova 5-0.

Later tonight, defending champion Nikita Chand (60kg) and six more Indian junior girls will fight for a place in the final. The Indian contingent has secured 21 medals in the junior section at the prestigious continental event where both the age groups of men and women -- youth and junior -- are being played together.

Among girls, 11 boxers have confirmed medals with semifinal berths while Nirjhara Bana (+80kg) will play directly in the final. On the other hand, nine boxers have entered the last four stage in the junior boys’ category.

On Monday night, country’s youth men boxers Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Anand Yadav (54kg) marched into the semifinals with identical 5-0 wins in their respective quarterfinal bouts. Last edition's silver medallist Vanshaj knocked out Iran's Mohammad Parsi to secure his second successive medal while Anand blanked Tajikistan’s Buzurgmekhr Iksanov.

However, it was heartbreak for Ayush (57kg), Rudra Pratap Singh (60kg) and Anjani Kumar Mummana (67kg) who ended their campaigns with quarterfinal losses.

The tournament has been witnessing strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

