ICC won't rate Rawalpindi pitch poor: PCB source

The pitch at the Rawalpindi stadium has been receiving negative reactions from all corners but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) does not think that the ICC will rate it 'poor' or 'not up to the mark' for Test cricket.

The Test between hosts Pakistan and Australia ended in a high-scoring draw but visiting skipper Pat Cummins and top batter Steve Smith were not impressed with the quality of the strip.

''Turning up to a pitch that's probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it's probably clear they've made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling,'' Cummins said.

On the fourth day, Smith, who made 78, described the pitch as ''dead''. ''There's not a great deal of pace and bounce in it for the seamers, that's for sure,'' said Smith.

It has been reported that the ICC match referee, Ranjan Madugalle could report it to the world body for not being up to Test cricket standards.

However a PCB source didn't see it happening.

''The ICC takes notices when a pitch is deemed dangerous and unfit for Test cricket,'' the source said.

Pakistan scored 476 runs in their first innings for loss of just four wickets. In response, Australia scored 459. Pakistan then hammered 252 runs for no loss in second essay, without losing a wicket.

The batters scored at an average of 84.09 runs per wicket which is the highest recorded since the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Test in Galle in 2013 (84.89).

According to ICC guidelines, a Test pitch should have a seam, bounce, spin, and carry at different stages to make an equal match for the batters and bowlers, slightly favouring the bowlers more.

A pitch is considered “poor” if it deprives the bowlers of a fair contest between bat and ball.

After the new ICC rules, the Wanderers Test pitch in South Africa was considered “poor” in 2018. That had played opposite of the Rawalpindi track and was dangerous for the batsman.

According to some Pakistan media reports, the pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium may come under the radar of the ICC as only 11 wickets fell in the first four days of the match.

Ranjan Madugalle has previously rated a pitch 'poor' for being unacceptable at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the 2017 Ashes Test.

Under ICC laws if the pitch is rated poor by the match referee, the Pindi Cricket Stadium will receive three demerit points.

Any ground that receives five demerit points in five years is suspended from hosting international cricket for 12 months.

