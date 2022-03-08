Sports News Roundup: Falcons receiver Ridley suspended for at least 2022 season for betting on games; Body of Warne in Bangkok as Australia arranges return home and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Paralympics-Rising temperatures add to challenges for athletes and organisers in Beijing

From dealing with freezing conditions just a few weeks ago, organisers at the Beijing Winter Paralympics are sweating over rising temperatures that have brought with them unexpected challenges for athletes. The risk of the artificial snow melting meant that the super combined events in Alpine skiing, originally scheduled for Tuesday at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, had to be held a day earlier.

NFL-Falcons receiver Ridley suspended for at least 2022 season for betting on games

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at least the 2022 season for betting on National Football League (NFL) games, the league said on Monday. The 27-year-old former first-round pick was found to have engaged in the prohibited activity during a five-day stretch when he was not with his team in late November.

Tennis-Zverev handed suspended eight-week ban by ATP for Acapulco outburst

Men's tennis governing body has handed world number three Alexander Zverev a suspended eight-week ban for smashing his racket against the umpire's chair at last month's ATP 500 event in Acapulco, for which he was expelled from the tournament. Zverev was fined $20,000 for verbal abuse, $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and forfeited more than $31,000 in prize money and all rankings points earned from singles and doubles action at the Abierto Mexicano tournament.

Body of Warne in Bangkok as Australia arranges return home

The body of Australian cricket icon Shane Warne remained in Thailand for another day on Tuesday, police said, as consular officials worked on logistics to bring home the man widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers of all time. Warne, age 52, died last Friday while on holiday on the island of Koh Samui. Local authorities said Warne died due to a suspected heart attack and congenital disease.

Kraken's Jared McCann signs five-year extension

Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann signed a five-year contract extension worth an average of $5 million per season on Tuesday. McCann, 25, leads the expansion team in goals (21), points (33), power-play goals (seven) and power-play points (12). His goal total serves as a career high.

Golf-Woods' daughter to present him for Hall of Fame enshrinement

Tiger Woods has chosen his daughter Sam to present him for enshrinement into the World Golf Hall of Fame at this week's induction ceremony in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, it was announced on Tuesday. The eldest of Woods' two children, 14-year-old Sam will deliver a speech on Wednesday at PGA Tour headquarters during a ceremony that was postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baseball-MLB unveils $1 million fund for workers affected by lockout

Major League Baseball said on Tuesday it has created a $1 million fund to help support workers affected by cancelled Spring Training games as a result of the ongoing lockout of players over a labour dispute. The fund will be administered by teams to individuals based on financial need and will be available to part-time and seasonal workers, including concessionaires, grounds crew, security, clubhouse and general ballpark and game operators.

Franchise tag roundup: Chiefs OT Brown among 3 tagged Monday

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown was the first of three NFL players to receive the franchise tag on Monday. Brown would make approximately $16.5 million on the franchise tag in 2022 if the two sides are unable to work out a long-term deal.

Soccer-Binance CEO turned down purchase of Chelsea - spokesperson

The chief executive of crypto exchange Binance discussed buying Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's Premier League soccer club Chelsea but has ruled out any such deal, a spokesperson for Binance has told Reuters. Changpeng Zhao spoke with the Raine Group, the U.S. investment bank representing Chelsea on the sale, but declined to pursue it as owning a soccer club is not one of his priorities, the spokesperson said.

NBA roundup: Gregg Popovich reaches coaching milestone in Spurs' win

Dejounte Murray collected 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as host San Antonio held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-110 on Monday in a milestone result for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. The win was No. 1,335 in the regular season for Popovich, allowing him to tie Don Nelson for the NBA record.

