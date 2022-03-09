Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA postpones Ukraine's World Cup qualification playoff against Scotland

FIFA has postponed Ukraine's World Cup qualification playoff match against Scotland on March 24, world football's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday. will now be postponed to the existing June window, and consequently, the match between the winners of Scotland v Ukraine and Wales v Austria will also be postponed," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA has postponed Ukraine's World Cup qualification playoff match against Scotland on March 24, world football's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday. The winners of the game at Hampden Park in Glasgow will take on Austria or Wales for a place in November's World Cup finals in Qatar.

"The match between Scotland and Ukraine ... will now be postponed to the existing June window, and consequently, the match between the winners of Scotland v Ukraine and Wales v Austria will also be postponed," FIFA said in a statement.

