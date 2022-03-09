Rugby-Banned Scotland wing Van der Merwe to miss rest of Six Nations

Left Menu

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe will miss the remainder of the Six Nations Championship after he was handed a three-week ban following his red card for Worcester Warriors in their Premiership defeat at London Irish on Saturday.

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe will miss the remainder of the Six Nations Championship after he was handed a three-week ban following his red card for Worcester Warriors in their Premiership defeat at London Irish on Saturday. Van der Merwe was sent off after his attempt to fend off Scotland team mate and fellow wing Kyle Rowe saw his forearm connect with the latter's face.

The British & Irish Lions wing will miss Scotland’s Six Nations games away to Italy on Saturday and Ireland on March 19. "The player had sufficient time and opportunity to have executed a lawful hand-off but failed to do so," independent disciplinary panel chairman Jeremy Summers said in a media release from the Rugby Football Union on Tuesday.

"The contact he then made to an opponent’s head was direct, at speed and involved a leading forearm, all of which are factors pointing to high danger and a red card in the World Rugby Head Contact Process." Van der Merwe could shave a week off his ban and play in Worcester’s Premiership game at Gloucester on March 25 if he completes a World Rugby Coaching Intervention programme.

