Left Menu

Cricket-Bairstow century lifts England to 268 for six against Windies

An unbeaten century by England's Jonny Bairstow, his second in as many tests, lifted the tourists back from the brink of disaster on the first day of their three-test series against West Indies on Tuesday. After losing four early wickets in an all-too-familiar tale of woe at the top of the batting order, England for a while picked up where they ignominiously left off two months ago in their ill-fated 4-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 03:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 03:19 IST
Cricket-Bairstow century lifts England to 268 for six against Windies

An unbeaten century by England's Jonny Bairstow, his second in as many tests, lifted the tourists back from the brink of disaster on the first day of their three-test series against West Indies on Tuesday.

After losing four early wickets in an all-too-familiar tale of woe at the top of the batting order, England for a while picked up where they ignominiously left off two months ago in their ill-fated 4-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia. But the visitors recovered to 268 for six at stumps in North Sound on the island of Antigua, with Bairstow (109) and Chris Woakes (24) unbeaten after seeing off six overs of the second new ball.

Bairstow brought up the slowest of his eighth test centuries, his first against West Indies, shortly before the close in front of a healthy pro-England crowd. It was a perfect Caribbean day, with a stiff breeze helping the bowlers extract some swing and the spectators some relief from the tropical sun.

Bairstow was ably assisted by the two Bens -- a gritty Stokes (36) and a tidy Foakes (42) -- their efforts leaving the match finely-balanced on a dry, slow pitch at the Viv Richards Stadium. A lively Kemar Roach, miserly Jason Holder and promising young paceman Jayden Seales all collected two wickets each.

Roach claimed the prized wicket of Joe Root for 13 when the England captain did not offer a shot to a ball that clipped off the bail, while Holder crucially pinned Foakes lbw to end a 99-run partnership between the wicketkeeper and Bairstow. Two months after a century against Australia in Sydney, Bairstow took no chances early, taking 118 balls to compile his first 43, before needing 72 more to reach his 100.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022