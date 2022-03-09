Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray to donate prize money from tournaments to aid Ukrainian children

Former world number one Andy Murray said he would donate his prize money won from tennis tournaments in 2022 towards aid efforts for children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Two million people - mostly women and children - have now fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.

Paralympics-Rising temperatures add to challenges for athletes and organisers in Beijing

From dealing with freezing conditions just a few weeks ago, organisers at the Beijing Winter Paralympics are sweating over rising temperatures that have brought with them unexpected challenges for athletes. The risk of the artificial snow melting meant that the super combined events in Alpine skiing, originally scheduled for Tuesday at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, had to be held a day earlier.

Russia, Belarus should be barred from hosting international sports events - U.S. allies

Russia and Belarus should not be permitted to host, bid for or be awarded any international sporting events after the invasion of Ukraine, the United States and allies said in a statement released by the U.S. State Department. The statement calls on international sporting federations to limit sponsorship opportunities for companies tied to Russian and Belarusian governments.

Soccer-Mexican soccer league hits club with fan ban for brutal melee

Mexican soccer authorities on Tuesday ordered Queretaro to play their home games in an empty stadium for a year after fans went on a bloody rampage in a brawl that injured at least 26 people and made global headlines. The punishments meted out by Mexico's top-flight men's soccer league and the country's soccer federation will also ban Queretaro fans from attending away games for three years, league president Mikel Arriola told reporters.

Soccer-FIFA postpones Ukraine's World Cup qualification playoff against Scotland

FIFA has postponed Ukraine's World Cup qualification playoff match against Scotland on March 24, world football's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday. The winners of the game at Hampden Park in Glasgow will take on Austria or Wales for a place in November's World Cup finals in Qatar.

Golf-Woods' daughter to present him for Hall of Fame enshrinement

Tiger Woods has chosen his daughter Sam to present him for enshrinement into the World Golf Hall of Fame at this week's induction ceremony in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, it was announced on Tuesday. The eldest of Woods' two children, 14-year-old Sam will deliver a speech on Wednesday at PGA Tour headquarters during a ceremony that was postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis-Nadal the man to beat, Osaka eyes return to glory at Indian Wells

Red-hot Rafa Nadal will be the man to beat when Indian Wells kicks off this week while Naomi Osaka will look to begin her ascent back to the top of the tennis world at the tournament that launched her career. Nadal's season was cut short last year due to a foot injury but the Spaniard has come roaring out of the gates in 2022, winning January's Australian Open for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title.

Baseball-MLB unveils $1 million fund for workers affected by lockout

Major League Baseball said on Tuesday it has created a $1 million fund to help support workers affected by cancelled Spring Training games as a result of the ongoing lockout of players over a labour dispute. The fund will be administered by teams to individuals based on financial need and will be available to part-time and seasonal workers, including concessionaires, grounds crew, security, clubhouse and general ballpark and game operators.

Bobsleigh-Pyeongchang Olympian Adeagbo files arbitration request before CAS

Nigerian bobsleigh and skeleton athlete Simidele Adeagbo filed a request of arbitration against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and her sport's international governing body on Tuesday, alleging gender discrimination in the Olympic qualification system. Last month, lawyers for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympian filed a formal complaint against the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF), saying Adeagbo was excluded from the 2022 Olympic monobob event by a single spot due to "an insidious and willful gender disparity in the number of sled spots made available for men and women."

NBA roundup: Gregg Popovich reaches coaching milestone in Spurs' win

Dejounte Murray collected 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as host San Antonio held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-110 on Monday in a milestone result for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. The win was No. 1,335 in the regular season for Popovich, allowing him to tie Don Nelson for the NBA record.

