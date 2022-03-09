Left Menu

UEFA Champions League: Lewandowski's hat-trick inspires Munich 7-1 rout against Salzburg

Bayern Munich were at their clinical best as they blew RB Salzburg away in the UEFA Champions League round of 16-second leg on Tuesday, Robert Lewandowski scoring the first three of their seven goals.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 09-03-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 08:20 IST
Robert Lewandowski (Photo: Twitter/FC Bayern Munich). Image Credit: ANI
Bayern Munich were at their clinical best as they blew RB Salzburg away in the UEFA Champions League round of 16-second leg on Tuesday, Robert Lewandowski scoring the first three of their seven goals. If Bayern were somewhat subdued during their 1-1 draw in Austria in the first leg, they were anything but in this Munich return at Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski, not for the first time, spearheaded the goal glut for Julian Nagelsmann's men, converting two penalties after being felled by Maximilian Wober twice then blocking a clearance from goalkeeper Philipp Kohn and tapping in to seal a quickfire hat-trick inside 23 minutes. Serge Gnabry all but rubber-stamped Bayern's place in the last eight with a fourth goal before half-time but there was no let-up after the break. Thomas Muller gleefully helped himself to two goals, either side of Maurits Kjaergaard's excellent consolation, with Leroy Sana thumping in number seven late on - it was a record seventh time the Bavarian outfit had hit seven in a game in the competition. (ANI)

