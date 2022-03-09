Novak Djokovic part of Indian Wells draw but participation status still unclear

World number two Novak Djokovic is part of the Indian Wells draw, the organisers confirmed but his participation status at the Masters 1000 tournament still remains unclear. Second seed Novak Djokovic was drawn to face 2017 ATP Finals runner-up David Goffin or Australian Jordan Thompson in the second round. The Serbian began his season in Dubai, where he lost in the quarter-finals against Czech lefty Jiri Vesely.

"Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country," Indian Wells in a statement said. Daniil Medvedev is competing as the No. 1 player in the ATP Rankings for the first time at the Indian Wells, but that did not help his draw on Tuesday afternoon. The top seed could play Rafael Nadal in a blockbuster semi-final in the California desert, with fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in his quarter.

If Medvedev and Nadal make it to the last four, they will clash for the third time in less than two months. The legendary lefty has won both of their meetings this year, rallying from two sets down for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open before defeating Medvedev again at the semi-final of the Mexican Open in straight sets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)