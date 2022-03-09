Left Menu

World number 2 Barbora Krejcikova withdraws from Indian Wells

The world number two and top seed Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from Indian Wells due to an elbow injury.

ANI | California | Updated: 09-03-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 09:53 IST
World number 2 Barbora Krejcikova withdraws from Indian Wells
Barbora Krejcikova (Photo: Twitter/BNP Paribas Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The world number two and top seed Barbora Krejcikova has withdrawn from Indian Wells due to an elbow injury. As the next player in line to be seeded, Alize Cornet will move into Krejcikova's spot in the draw, the organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

"I am extremely disappointed and sad to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open. I was looking forward to playing in Indian Wells very much but unfortunately, I won't be able to do so this year," Barbora Krejcikova said in a statement. With World No.2 Krejcikova's withdrawal, Karolina Pliskova now sits as the highest seed in the top quarter. The World No.8 has been sidelined with a hand injury since the pre-season and is seeded No.7. Pliskova will face either Danka Kovinic or last year's Cincinnati finalist, Jil Teichmann.

Naomi Osaka, the 2018 champion, and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens will face off in a blockbuster first-round match at the Indian Wells, which begins Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022