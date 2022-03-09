Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray to donate prize money from tournaments to aid Ukrainian children; Paralympics-Rising temperatures add to challenges for athletes and organizers in Beijing and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray to donate prize money from tournaments to aid Ukrainian children

Former world number one Andy Murray said he would donate his prize money won from tennis tournaments in 2022 towards aid efforts for children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Two million people - mostly women and children - have now fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.

Paralympics-Rising temperatures add to challenges for athletes and organizers in Beijing

From dealing with freezing conditions just a few weeks ago, organizers at the Beijing Winter Paralympics are sweating over rising temperatures that have brought with them unexpected challenges for athletes. The risk of the artificial snow melting meant that the super combined events in Alpine skiing, originally scheduled for Tuesday at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, had to be held a day earlier.

Russia, Belarus should be barred from hosting international sports events - U.S. allies

Russia and Belarus should not be permitted to host, bid for, or be awarded any international sporting events after the invasion of Ukraine, the United States and allies said in a statement released by the U.S. State Department. The statement calls on international sporting federations to limit sponsorship opportunities for companies tied to Russian and Belarusian governments.

Paralympics-'Girls can compete': China's Yu makes history with ice hockey debut

Mixed team events are hardly an oddity at the Paralympics but China's Yu Jing on Tuesday pulled off a feat managed by only two women before her as she took to the ice for her country in para hockey at the Beijing Winter Games. China demolished Italy 6-0 but much of the focus fell on Yu, who played five minutes in the second period and joined Norwegians Brit Mjaasund Oeyen and Lena Schroeder as the only women to have competed in ice hockey at the Paralympics.

Soccer-FIFA postpones Ukraine's World Cup qualification playoff against Scotland

FIFA has postponed Ukraine's World Cup qualification playoff match against Scotland on March 24, world football's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday. The winners of the game at Hampden Park in Glasgow will take on Austria or Wales for a place in November's World Cup finals in Qatar.

Tennis-Nadal the man to beat, Osaka eyes return to glory at Indian Wells

Red-hot Rafa Nadal will be the man to beat when Indian Wells kicks off this week while Naomi Osaka will look to begin her ascent back to the top of the tennis world at the tournament that launched her career. Nadal's season was cut short last year due to a foot injury but the Spaniard has come roaring out of the gates in 2022, winning January's Australian Open for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title.

Baseball-MLB unveils $1 million fund for workers affected by lockout

Major League Baseball said on Tuesday it has created a $1 million fund to help support workers affected by canceled Spring Training games as a result of the ongoing lockout of players over a labor dispute. The fund will be administered by teams to individuals based on financial need and will be available to part-time and seasonal workers, including concessionaires, grounds crew, security, clubhouse, and general ballpark and game operators.

Franchise tag roundup: Davante Adams, 4 more tagged by the deadline

Just like his MVP quarterback, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams' future is also in Green Bay. The Packers used the franchise tag to retain Adams, hours after Aaron Rodgers confirmed he would return for the 2022 season. Adams was one of five NFL players to receive the tag Tuesday before the 4 p.m. ET deadline and one of eight in all.

Tennis-Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear he can enter U.S. -tournament organizers

Indian Wells organizers said on Tuesday that world number two Novak Djokovic had been placed in the tournament's draw but it was unclear if the Serbian would be permitted to enter the United States. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has refused to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine and previously said he was prepared to miss tournaments as a consequence.

Four players can overtake world No. 1, Jon Rahm, at The Players

Five different golfers have a chance to sit on the proverbial throne as world No. 1 at the conclusion of The Players Championship this weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland of Norway, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are all within striking distance. Or Spaniard Jon Rahm could retain the title for the 42nd week of his career.

