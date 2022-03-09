Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray to donate prize money from tournaments to aid Ukrainian children; Russia, Belarus should be barred from hosting international sports events - U.S. allies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray to donate prize money from tournaments to aid Ukrainian children

Former world number one Andy Murray said he would donate his prize money won from tennis tournaments in 2022 towards aid efforts for children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Two million people - mostly women and children - have now fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.

Russia, Belarus should be barred from hosting international sports events - U.S. allies

Russia and Belarus should not be permitted to host, bid for or be awarded any international sporting events after the invasion of Ukraine, the United States and allies said in a statement released by the U.S. State Department. The statement calls on international sporting federations to limit sponsorship opportunities for companies tied to Russian and Belarusian governments.

Paralympics-'Girls can compete': China's Yu makes history with ice hockey debut

Mixed team events are hardly an oddity at the Paralympics but China's Yu Jing on Tuesday pulled off a feat managed by only two women before her as she took to the ice for her country in para hockey at the Beijing Winter Games. China demolished Italy 6-0 but much of the focus fell on Yu, who played five minutes in the second period and joined Norwegians Brit Mjaasund Oeyen and Lena Schroeder as the only women to have competed in ice hockey at the Paralympics.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin makes history in Caps' win

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals to move into a tie for third place on the NHL's all-time list and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. The forward scored in the second period and added an empty-net goal to tie Jaromir Jagr (766) for third place all-time. Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom became the ninth pair of teammates to play 1,000 NHL games together.

Soccer-FIFA postpones Ukraine's World Cup qualification playoff against Scotland

FIFA has postponed Ukraine's World Cup qualification playoff match against Scotland on March 24, world football's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday. The winners of the game at Hampden Park in Glasgow will take on Austria or Wales for a place in November's World Cup finals in Qatar.

Titans, LB Harold Landry agree on $87.5M extension

A Pro Bowl pass rusher is off the open market, and the Tennessee Titans didn't even need to use the franchise tag to keep him. The Titans opted against tagging outside linebacker Harold Landry and instead agreed to terms on a reported five-year, $87.5 million contract extension Tuesday.

NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving's 50-point night helps Nets end skid

Kyrie Irving used torrid shooting to compile a season-high 50 points as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the host Charlotte Hornets 132-121 on Tuesday night. The Nets snapped a four-game losing streak largely because of Irving, who shot 15-for-19 from the field, including 9-for-12 on 3-point attempts. Irving has played in a limited number of games this season because of his unvaccinated status and restrictions that have prevented him from playing in home games.

Tennis-Nadal the man to beat, Osaka eyes return to glory at Indian Wells

Red-hot Rafa Nadal will be the man to beat when Indian Wells kicks off this week while Naomi Osaka will look to begin her ascent back to the top of the tennis world at the tournament that launched her career. Nadal's season was cut short last year due to a foot injury but the Spaniard has come roaring out of the gates in 2022, winning January's Australian Open for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title.

Tennis-Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear he can enter U.S. -tournament organisers

Indian Wells organisers said on Tuesday that world number two Novak Djokovic had been placed in the tournament's draw but it was unclear if the Serbian would be permitted to enter the United States. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has refused to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine and previously said he was prepared to miss tournaments as a consequence.

Four players can overtake world No. 1 Jon Rahm at The Players

Five different golfers have a chance to sit on the proverbial throne as world No. 1 at the conclusion of The Players Championship this weekend in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland of Norway, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler are all within striking distance. Or Spaniard Jon Rahm could retain the title for the 42nd week of his career.

