Cricket-Australia leaning toward two spinners for second test - coach
Australia were frustrated on a lifeless wicket at Rawalpindi, where their three seamers and spinner Nathan Lyon produced only four wickets during the drawn series-opener. "If we get what we expect from the intell that we have then there’s a likely chance we’ll look at two spinners," McDonald told reporters ahead of Saturday's second test in the three-match series.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia will not decide on the makeup of their attack for the second test against Pakistan until seeing the pitch but their intelligence on Karachi has them leaning toward playing two spinners, interim head coach Andrew McDonald said. Australia were frustrated on a lifeless wicket at Rawalpindi, where their three seamers and spinner Nathan Lyon produced only four wickets during the drawn series-opener.
"If we get what we expect from the intell that we have then there’s a likely chance we’ll look at two spinners," McDonald told reporters ahead of Saturday's second test in the three-match series. "If the surface dictates another way of doing it, then it could be three (spinners) or could be back to one spinner.
"It probably lends itself .... to a two-spin venue." Australia have legspinner Mitchell Swepson and left-arm spinner Ashton Agar in reserve in their squad.
Lyon bowled 78 overs in the Rawalpindi run-feast, claiming 1-236, but McDonald said the veteran spinner would be fine with the quick turnaround between tests. "There wasn’t a lot on offer for the quicks or the spinners," he said of the first test pitch.
"He bounced in and out of some plans ... I look forward to him fronting up in Karachi." McDonald stopped short of criticising Rawalpindi but was hopeful Karachi's surface would deteriorate to allow the game to speed up on the final days.
"I think we’ll get a totally different surface come Karachi which will present different opportunities for different tactics," he said. "Clearly (Rawalpindi) was in favour of the batters ... The groundsman, he’ll know what he was trying to achieve from the surface.
"I’m not sure that he entirely achieved that. So he’ll probably reflect on that, that’s his area to reflect on."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- McDonald
- Pakistan
- Ashton Agar
- Rawalpindi
- Mitchell Swepson
- Nathan Lyon
- Karachi
ALSO READ
Pak vs Aus: Authorities dismiss 'death threat' against Ashton Agar
Cricket-Overnight rain wipes out morning session of Rawalpindi test
Cricket-Pakistan dominate in Rawalpindi after Imam hundred
Cricket-Pakistan declare on 476-4 v Australia in Rawalpindi
Cricket-Azhar eyes ton, Pakistan 302-1 against Australia in Rawalpindi