Capri Global acquires franchise in UAE's T20 league

India's Capri Global have acquired a cricket franchise in the UAE's T20 league on Wednesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India's Capri Global have acquired a cricket franchise in the UAE's T20 league on Wednesday. The six-team league in UAE that will be played in 2022 has been sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board and will be held annually.

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director of Capri Global Capital Limited in a statement said: "We are delighted to acquire a franchise in UAE's T20 league. Our foray into sports franchising allows Capri Global to leverage the passion that the Indian audience has for cricket. We see great synergy coming through this alliance, including a host of exciting moments that are set to elevate the cricketing experience for our Indian audience at the global platform." "We believe that the land of opportunity through its sports IP has created an image that accurately depicts what represents the UAE. We wish UAE's T20 League a very successful season and hope to see them hosting many more in the years to come," he added.

For the initial few years, it will feature six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event and will involve some big names in the world of cricket. Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE's T20 League Chairman and Vice-Chairman Emirates Cricket Board said: "I am very excited to welcome Mr Sharma to UAE's T20 Family! To have a partner who is acknowledged as one of India's leading investment bankers, buying into the UAE's T20 vision and investing into sports properties with a long term investment perspective is a testament to the strength of UAE's T20 League's Business Model and its value proposition to its stakeholders and an ode to the UAE as the destination of choice for global sports events." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

