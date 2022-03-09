Left Menu

Women's CWC: Not much concern but there is frustration, says Heather Knight after loss to WI

England captain Heather Knight praised the outstanding batting of West Indies after losing in Women's ODI World Cup, 2022, here at University Oval, Dunedin on Wednesday.

ANI | Dunedin | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:52 IST
England captain Heather Knight praised the outstanding batting of West Indies after losing in Women's ODI World Cup, 2022, here at University Oval, Dunedin on Wednesday. West Indies stunned England by seven runs in the 7th match of the ongoing World Cup.

"They batted outstandingly at the start and came hard at us. We came back well with the ball, but just struggled to break that partnership (Campbelle-Nation). Also gave a few too many in the last few overs. Not too much concern. Obviously, there is frustration," Heather Knight said in the post-match presentation. "Lot of small things, happens when you lose two close games. There's a lot of things you could have changed. Was a good wicket and the target was below-par. Happy with the attacking intent shown from our batters but we need to be more clinical in execution at crunch times," she said.

Chasing 226, England lost its opening wicket in the ninth over as Deandra Dottin took a remarkable catch to send Lauren Winfield-Hill (16) back to the pavilion. Tammy Beaumont scored 46 but England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and after 27 overs, the score read 109/5 with England still needing 117 runs to win. Danielle Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley scored 33 and 38 respectively and they kept England in the game. However, England kept losing wickets and they were reduced to 156/8. Kate Cross (27) and Sophie Ecclestone (33*) stitched together a stand of 61 runs for the ninth wicket, but Anisa Mohammed's brilliance in the 48th over helped West Indies win the match by seven runs. (ANI)

