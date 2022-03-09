Shafali one knock away from returning to form: Jhulan Goswami

India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday said that young opening batter Shafali Verma is just one knock away from returning to form. Jhulan's remarks came ahead of India's upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup encounter against New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Shafali has been on a string of poor scores off late, and the right-handed batter has not been able to stay at the crease for a long haul.

"I think Shefali already proved herself - she is another very exciting cricketer. But these things happen with every cricketers, you know - sometimes they perform well, sometimes, you know, a little bit here and there- but I'm sure that she will - She's working hard really well in the nets, she's batting well in the nets, hitting the ball really well. I hope she will come - she is just one big knock away, and if she gets the opportunity, I'm sure definitely she's going to do well because - she is a very exciting cricketer for us," said Jhulan during a virtual press conference. India had defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in their tournament opener and the Mithali Raj-led side will look to continue with the momentum.

"The thing in this team, I think we have plenty of youngsters and they are enjoying this - we all are enjoying each other's company and Richa has taken responsibility as a wicketkeeper. She's improving day by day, and her batting ability - you know she is even able to hit big sixes. She can score fast. So I think in our team - she will give us a lot of volume because you are getting one more all-rounder - batting all-rounder and she's improving as a keeper - so definitely her contribution, particularly whenever she got an opportunity in New Zealand series she batted really well," said Jhulan. When asked about the hashtag MilJul (Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami), the latter said: " I have heard about MilJul but not about this hashtag. Honestly speaking, I switched off from every sort of social media prior to the world cup start. A lot of people were texting and I was trying to stay away and focus on my game. Definitely, I will search this hashtag MilJul from someone other's phone not from my phone."

"Thanks for informing me. There are a few things that we don't know but we do have a little bit of idea. Honestly speaking, just before the starting of the World Cup, I switch off from everything, every social media - because a lot of texts were coming," she added. (ANI)

