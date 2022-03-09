Andy Murray vows to donate prize money of 2022 season to help children in war-torn Ukraine

Former World number one tennis player Andy Murray on Wednesday said that he has decided to donate his earnings from prize money for the rest of the year 2022 to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits for children in Ukraine. The whole child population of Ukraine, 7.5 million children, is now at risk as the conflict against Russia continues to escalate. With explosions in major cities across the country and thousands of families being forced to flee their homes, UNICEF has called for an immediate ceasefire.

"Over 7.5m children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine, so I'm working with UNICEF UK to help provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits," Andy Murray wrote on Twitter. "It's vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture."

"I'm going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF's humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link - https://unicef.uk/am_ukraine Children in Ukraine need peace - now," Murray added. Andy Murray has also been awarded a wild card for the Miami event. The Brit, who was confirmed as a wild card in Indian Wells earlier this week, is a familiar face in Miami having trained frequently in the city throughout his career. He is a two-time champion at the tournament, having triumphed in 2009 (d. Djokovic) and 2013 (d. Ferrer).

Murray reached the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic in January but has exited his past four tournaments in the second round and will seek to go deep in both tournaments as he hunts a return to the Top 50 of the ATP Rankings. (ANI)

