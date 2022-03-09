Left Menu

FIH Women's Junior WC: Austria replaces Russia

Following last week's decision by the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, the national team of Austria will now join this top-flight event scheduled from April 1 to 12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Following last week's decision by the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, the national team of Austria will now join this top-flight event scheduled from April 1 to 12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Austria will take the place of Russia in Pool C, therefore joining Argentina, Korea and Uruguay. It will be Austria's first-ever participation in a FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup.

"Furthermore, FIH continues to be in contact with the Hockey Association of Ukraine and is still hopeful that the Ukrainian team will be able to participate in the event in South Africa," stated an offical FIH release. Last month, FIH had expressed its full solidarity to the members of Ukraine's hockey community at this terrible time. (ANI)

