Rahane visits his school and first cricket ground

Former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane visited his alma mater SV Joshi High School in Dombivli here and reminiscised his days spent at the institution.The 33-year-old batter, who led the Indian team to a historic Test series triumph in Australia last year but was dropped from the team recently due to a prolonged lean patch, took to social media on Wednesday and posted a video of his visit to the school.Theres something about visiting your roots that keeps you grounded.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-03-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 16:30 IST
Former India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane visited his alma mater 'SV Joshi High School' in Dombivli here and reminiscised his days spent at the institution.

The 33-year-old batter, who led the Indian team to a historic Test series triumph in Australia last year but was dropped from the team recently due to a prolonged lean patch, took to social media on Wednesday and posted a video of his visit to the school.

''There's something about visiting your roots that keeps you grounded. Was at Dombivli with my family and irrespective of how the place changes, it holds the same place in my heart,'' he said.

Rahane was accompanied by his wife Radhika and daughter Aarya and he also took them to the ground, located in the same city, where he learnt the basics of the game.

Rahane, a Test specialist, looked back at the time when he took up the sport.

''I wanted to come here since many years and today it happened. I started cricket from this place, the school backed me. There are several changes now to the school but coming here felt special,'' the elegant right-handed batter added.

Rahane, who recently scored a century against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, is now gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League where he will play for Kolkata Knight Riders.

