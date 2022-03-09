Left Menu

German Open: Women's doubles pair of Ashwini, Reddy lose in first round

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Wednesday lost in the first round of the ongoing German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle.

09-03-2022
Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Wednesday lost in the first round of the ongoing German Open here in Westenergie Sporthalle. Playing at court 1, the Indian duo got defeated by Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 21-13, 21-13 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal defeated Spain's Clara Azurmendi 21-15, 17-21, 21-14 in a match that lasted for 47 minutes. Apart from her, shuttler Lakshya Sen also advanced into the second round after winning against Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Two-time Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu defeated Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games 21-8, 21-7 and advanced into the second round. Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also emerged victorious on the opening day of the German Open, as he defeated France's Brice Leverdez in his men's singles' clash.

Later in the day, shuttler Malvika Bansod will be going against Canada's Michelle Li in her women's singles clash, while in men's singles, Parupalli Kashyap will be facing Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn. (ANI)

