Rugby-Penaud, Taofinenua test positive for COVID-19 as France make changes for Wales

France duo Romain Taofifenua and Damian Penaud have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing coach Fabien Galthie to make changes from the team who beat Scotland for Friday's Six Nations clash against Wales.

"We were notified this morning that they were positive so we had to make last-minute changes," Galthie told a news conference on Wednesday. With Penaud, who started the game against Scotland that France won 36-17 at Murrayfield, out, Yoram Moefana will switch to the right wing and Gabin Villiere will be coming in on the left wing.

Galthie said more changes could be coming before kick off at the Millennium Stadium as further tests will be conducted. "We're getting ready to make other changes," he added.

France got off to a perfect start in the Six Nations, beating Italy, Ireland and Scotland, and a victory against Wales would set up a potential title decider against England at the Stade de France. Les Bleus have not won the championship since 2010, the year of their last Grand Slam.

"Being the favourites will not mean anything on Friday," said general manager Raphael Ibanez. "In the last 10 years, Wales won the Six Nations four times. We have not."

France team: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Yoram Moefana, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Anthony Jelonch, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Mohamed Haouas, 19-Thibaud Flament, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Maxime Lucu, 22-Thomas Ramos, 23-Matthis Lebel

