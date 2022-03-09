Nivedita, Tamanna in finals; Renu signs off with bronze at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships

Indian women boxers Nivedita Karki (48kg) and Tamanna (50kg) continued their brilliant run to enter the finals of the youth competition, while Renu (52kg) ended with a bronze medal after losing in the semifinals of the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

Last edition's silver medallists, Nivedita and Tamanna registered contrasting victories in their respective semifinals.

While Nivedita had to work hard against Thailand's Runrarit Graisee during her 4-1 win, Tamanna (50kg) produced a dominating performance and notched up an easy 5-0 win over Kazakhstan's Anita Adisheva.

Renu endured a 0-5 loss against Uzbekistan's Munavvar Fozilova in another youth semifinal.

Indian women boxers have secured medals in all 12 weight categories while men have confirmed six medals, taking the country's tally to 18 in the youth section.

Later tonight, eight more youth women boxers -- Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg), Muskan (75kg) and Sneha (81kg) -- will fight for a place in the finals.

In the junior girls' semifinals, played late on Tuesday night, defending champion Nikita Chand (60kg) progressed into the final after beating Jordan's Assel Mahmoud by RSC in the opening round.

Supriya Devi Thokchom (54kg), Vidhi (57kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Rudrika (75kg) and Khushi Pooniya (80kg) also registered victories in their respective last-four stage encounters.

Krisha Verma (70kg) was the lone Indian who suffered defeat on Tuesday and ended up with the bronze medal. A total of 11 boxers have made their way into the junior girls final.

The Indian contingent has secured 21 medals -- 12 in girls and nine in boys categories -- in the junior section at the continental event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)