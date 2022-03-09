Left Menu

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has not been picked for the tour of South Africa later this month after he put in a request to be rested, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:53 IST
Cricket-Bangladesh's Shakib exempted from South Africa tour

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has not been picked for the tour of South Africa later this month after he put in a request to be rested, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday. Bangladesh are set to play South Africa in three one-day internationals from March 18 followed by a two-test series that begins on March 31.

"Shakib has informed us that he is not in optimum mental and physical condition to play international cricket at the moment and has requested to be rested from the tour of South Africa," BCB's chairman cricket operations Mohammed Jalal Yunus said. "As the matter concerns one of the most important members of the team, the board has taken all aspects into consideration and has agreed to give him a break from the game."

Yunus added Shakib would not be involved in international or domestic cricket until April 30. "We hope he will return re-energised and fully fit for the ensuing cricketing commitments," Yunus added.

Shakib had spoken about taking a break after the recently concluded white ball series with Afghanistan, saying he felt like a "passenger" in the squad. The 34-year-old did not play in the two-test series in New Zealand in January either. His last test was against Pakistan in December.

