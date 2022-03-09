Rugby-Navidi rushed back into service as Wales make four changes

Coach Wayne Pivac has made four changes to his Wales side to face France in the Six Nations on Friday, including two in the back row as Josh Navidi and Seb Davies are brought in to counter the power of the visitors’ pack at the Principality Stadium.

Experienced centre Jonathan Davies and prop Gareth Thomas are the other changes as Pivac continues his run of never having selected the same starting XV twice in a row in his 26 matches in charge. Open-side flank Navidi is rushed back into service after injury and makes his first appearance for the side since the 32-30 loss to France in last year’s competition.

Seb Davies will be on the blind-side and also plays his first game in this year’s competition. "Josh is a fantastic player and has played well for us in the past," Pivac said in a media release from Welsh Rugby.

"He’s come straight back into the side before so having 80 minutes under his belt for Cardiff, we think that’s enough for him and we look forward to him being back out there bringing that experience. "Seb at six just gives us a little bit more size. It helps the lineout, but also in the wider channels where he often runs. He’s got the skillset to trouble a few defenders out wide."

The recently returned Taulupe Faletau keeps his place at number eight, while Thomas joins hooker Ryan Elias and fellow prop Tomas Francis in the front row. Will Rowlands and Adam Beard are the lock pairing. Captain Dan Biggar and Tomos Williams continue their half-back pairing, but Jonathan Davies will add muscle to the midfield alongside Owen Watkin.

The back three remains unchanged with Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert selected on the wings and Liam Williams at fullback. Louis Rees-Zammit is recalled to the match-day 23 and starts on the bench after being dropped for the 23-19 loss to England last time out.

"Any team that can score 40 points against New Zealand, plus having recently beaten Ireland in this competition, are going to be hard to beat," Pivac said of France. "They have a number of world class players and are a big side that will test us physically and at the set piece."

Team: 15-Liam Williams; 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Owen Watkin, 12-Jonathan Davies, 11-Josh Adams; 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Tomos Williams; 1-Gareth Thomas, 2-Ryan Elias, 3-Tomas Francis, 4-Will Rowlands, 5-Adam Beard, 6-Seb Davies, 7-Josh Navidi, 8-Taulupe Faletau. Replacements: 16-Dewi Lake, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Ross Moriarty, 20-Jac Morgan, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Gareth Anscombe, 23-Louis Rees-Zammit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)