Cricket-West Indies bowl England out for 311

England were 48-4 on day one before Jonny Bairstow rescued the team with a century and stitched a 99-run partnership with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (42) to give them a respectable total of 268 for six at stumps. But fast bowler Jayden Seales (4-79) dismissed overnight batsman Chris Woakes (28) and Craig Overton (0) in the same over before Alzarri Joseph dismissed Mark Wood (1).

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:01 IST
Cricket-West Indies bowl England out for 311

England's resistance on day two of the first test lasted just over an hour on Wednesday after the West Indies bowled out the tourists for 311 in the first innings in North Sound on the island of Antigua. England were 48-4 on day one before Jonny Bairstow rescued the team with a century and stitched a 99-run partnership with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (42) to give them a respectable total of 268 for six at stumps.

But fast bowler Jayden Seales (4-79) dismissed overnight batsman Chris Woakes (28) and Craig Overton (0) in the same over before Alzarri Joseph dismissed Mark Wood (1). Bairstow became the last man to fall when he was caught by Jason Holder off Joseph for 140, soaking in the applause as he walked off the field.

