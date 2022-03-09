Left Menu

Soccer-Ukraine ex-skipper Tymoshchuk faces possible coaching ban over silence on Russia

A Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) ethics panel wants to strip ex-national captain Anatoliy Tymoshchuk of his coaching licence and state awards due to his silence on Russia's invasion and his continued work with Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:11 IST
Soccer-Ukraine ex-skipper Tymoshchuk faces possible coaching ban over silence on Russia

A Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) ethics panel wants to strip ex-national captain Anatoliy Tymoshchuk of his coaching licence and state awards due to his silence on Russia's invasion and his continued work with Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg. Tymoshchuk, 42, is Ukraine's most capped player having made 144 appearances between 2000-2016. He won league titles with Shakhtar Donetsk and Zenit Saint Petersburg while he also won the treble with Bayern Munich in 2013.

He is currently an assistant coach with Zenit Saint Petersburg. Neither he nor the club immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across global sport. Several Ukrainian athletes have decried the war and also voiced their support for their armed forces.

"Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, Tymoshchuk ... not only did not make any public statements in this regard, but also did not stop his cooperation with the club of the aggressor," the UAF ethics and fair play committee said in a statement https://en.uaf.ua/article/44552. "At a time when another former club, Bayern Munich, publishes statements and holds actions in support of Ukraine, Tymoshchuk continues to remain silent."

It proposed to the UAF that he be stripped of his coaching licence. It also wants to strip Tymoshchuk of his league and cup win medals in Ukraine and exclude him from the official register of national team players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022