Soccer-Former NLL, NHL executive Berman named commissioner of NWSL

"Having been involved in professional sports for many years, I know how critically important a genuine partnership with players is for us all to be successful and continue to grow." She takes the reins after allegations of sexual misconduct engulfed the league last year, prompting an overhaul of operations and the departure of former Commissioner Lisa Baird.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:47 IST
The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) named former National Lacrosse League and National Hockey League executive Jessica Berman its new commissioner on Wednesday. Berman assumes the role for a four-year term beginning April 20, taking over from interim CEO Marla Messing.

"Working on behalf of, and in partnership with, our players is my number one priority," Berman said in a statement. "Having been involved in professional sports for many years, I know how critically important a genuine partnership with players is for us all to be successful and continue to grow."

She takes the reins after allegations of sexual misconduct engulfed the league last year, prompting an overhaul of operations and the departure of former Commissioner Lisa Baird. In January, the players association announced it had ratified the first collective bargaining agreement in the league's history, with highlights including a raising of the minimum salary 160%.

"The successful conclusion of the league's first-ever CBA with our players is the perfect foundation from which to build that partnership," said Berman, who most served as deputy commissioner of the National Lacrosse League.

