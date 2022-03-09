Inter University Hockey: Bangalore, VBSP win big

Last year's runner-up side Bangalore City University and third-place finishers VBSP University got off to winning starts in the 28th Nehru All-India Inter-University hockey inter-zonal final here on Wednesday.

Bangalore City University downed Kurukshetra University 6-1, while VBSP University, Jaunpur beat Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 6-0 in their respective group matches.

VBSP University, which finished third in the East Zone qualifiers this year, opened the scoring through Vejendra Singh (8th) off a penalty corner.

Ankur Talwar (18th) converted a penalty stroke to make it 2-0 before Manish Sahani (34th) converted another penalty corner to take a comfortable 3-0 lead at half-time.

Changing ends, VBSP University netted three field goals in a span of 11 minutes.

Arun Sahani (47th), Darmendra Yadav (55th), Gagan Rajbhar (58th) scored to round of the tally.

In a Pool B match, South Zone winners Bangalore City University rode on Mutagar Haresh's double strike -- 30th, 58th minutes -- to rout Kurukshetra University.

Gowda Pranam Ym (25th) opened the scoring for Bangalore University before Mutagar netted to make it 2-0 and end the first half.

Changing ends, Ashik Nr (33rd) made it 3-0 for Bangalore University, before Rahul Kumar (34th) pulled one back for Kurukshetra University.

Pavan Fm (49th), Punith R (56th) and Mutagar completed the tally for Bangalore University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)