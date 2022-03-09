Sports News Roundup: Alex Ovechkin makes history in Caps' win; Kyrie Irving's 50-point night helps Nets end skid and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray to donate prize money from tournaments to aid Ukrainian children

Former world number one Andy Murray said he would donate his prize money won from tennis tournaments in 2022 towards aid efforts for children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Two million people - mostly women and children - have now fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.

Motor racing-Pietro Fittipaldi to test for delayed Haas in Bahrain

Brazilian reserve Pietro Fittipaldi will test for Haas in Bahrain on Thursday following the departure of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, the U.S.-owned Formula One team said. Haas severed ties last week with Mazepin, 23, and title sponsor Uralkali, owned by his billionaire father Dmitry, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Rams DT Aaron Donald still weighing retirement

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald continues to contemplate retirement after helping Los Angeles win the Super Bowl. Donald, who turns 31 in May, told Sports Illustrated he's struggling to recommit to the grind of the offseason and took a full week off in February. He said it was the first time he'd rested more than three consecutive days.

Motor racing-Russia's Mazepin, fired by Haas, announces fund to help other excluded athletes

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin hit back at the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team on Wednesday for firing him after his country's invasion of Ukraine and announced a foundation to support athletes unable to compete due to war or politics. The 23-year-old told reporters in a video call from Moscow that the "We Compete as One" foundation would be funded by money paid by Uralkali, the Russian potash company owned by his billionaire father Dmitry, to Haas.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin makes history in Caps' win

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals to move into a tie for third place on the NHL's all-time list and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. The forward scored in the second period and added an empty-net goal to tie Jaromir Jagr (766) for third place all-time. Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom became the ninth pair of teammates to play 1,000 NHL games together.

NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving's 50-point night helps Nets end skid

Kyrie Irving used torrid shooting to compile a season-high 50 points as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the host Charlotte Hornets 132-121 on Tuesday night. The Nets snapped a four-game losing streak largely because of Irving, who shot 15-for-19 from the field, including 9-for-12 on 3-point attempts. Irving has played in a limited number of games this season because of his unvaccinated status and restrictions that have prevented him from playing in home games.

Cricket-Warne state memorial to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30

A state memorial service for cricketing great Shane Warne will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the evening of March 30, the Premier of his home state Victoria announced on Wednesday. Warne died on Friday at the age of 52 while on holiday on the Thai island of Koh Samui. Local authorities said Warne died of a suspected heart attack and congenital disease.

Tennis-Nadal the man to beat, Osaka eyes return to glory at Indian Wells

Red-hot Rafa Nadal will be the man to beat when Indian Wells kicks off this week while Naomi Osaka will look to begin her ascent back to the top of the tennis world at the tournament that launched her career. Nadal's season was cut short last year due to a foot injury but the Spaniard has come roaring out of the gates in 2022, winning January's Australian Open for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title.

Paralympics-Ukrainian biathlete pulls out of event after father captured by Russian forces

Ukrainian biathlete Anastasiia Laletina was forced to pull out of the middle distance sitting event at the Beijing Winter Paralympics on Tuesday after her father was captured by Russian forces, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian paralympic committee told Reuters. Laletina's father is a soldier in the Ukrainian army. The spokesperson said they had no further details on his capture.

Soccer-Bored Apes and blockchains - why NFTs give us a glimpse into soccer's future

Soccer stars have a new play thing. From Brazil's Neymar to Liverpool's Andrew Robertson many have got involved in NFTs, with these crypto assets giving us a glimpse into the sport's ever-changing future. You may have noticed Neymar or England defender Reece James change their social media profile picture recently to what appears to be a funky digital artwork of a monkey - part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of NFTs.

