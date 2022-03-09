Motor racing-Magnussen to make F1 comeback as Mazepin's replacement
The 29-year-old, who has 119 grand prix starts to his credit, raced with Haas from 2017 to 2020 and will partner German Mick Schumacher, son of seven times world champion Michael. Mazepin's contract was terminated last week after Russia invaded Ukraine. The season starts in Bahrain next week.
