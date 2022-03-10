Left Menu

Soccer-Benzema hat-trick inspires Real Madrid comeback win over PSG

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 03:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 03:36 IST
Karim Benzema scored a quickfire hat-trick as Real Madrid fought back to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 on Wednesday and move into the Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

Kylian Mbappe struck before halftime to put the French side 2-0 up in the last-16 tie and they had chances to extend their lead. Benzema equalised in the 61st minute following a bad error from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarrumma.

Roared on by a sold-out crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Benzema scored again in the 76th minute from Luka Modric's pass and the France striker grabbed his third two minutes later to send the record 13-times European champions into the last eight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

