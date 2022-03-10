Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 04:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 04:06 IST
World number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the tournament announced on Wednesday. The Serb had been automatically listed in the draw for the tournament but said he knew his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine meant it was unlikely that he would be able to gain entry into the United States.

"The (Centers for Disease Control) has confirmed that regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the US," he said. "Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments," he said, referring also to the Miami Open, which begins later this month. (Editing by Toby Davis)

(Editing by Toby Davis)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

