Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tsitsipas pain free and ready for Indian Wells

The pain in Stefanos Tsitsipas's elbow was so bad last year that he considered walking away from tennis altogether but after successful surgery, he said he is now ready to make a run at Indian Wells. The 23-year-old's doctor was stunned by how quickly he recovered from the operation late last year and the Greek called his semi-final appearance at January's Australian Open one of his greatest accomplishments.

NFL-Flores' lawyers say Miami requested racism lawsuit go to arbitration

Lawyers for former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said the team requested his racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three teams be moved to private arbitration rather than heard in open court. According to a copy of the letter sent by Flores' lawyers to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday and obtained by Reuters, the Dolphins requested last month that the lawsuit go to arbitration.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin makes history in Caps' win

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals to move into a tie for third place on the NHL's all-time list and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. The forward scored in the second period and added an empty-net goal to tie Jaromir Jagr (766) for third place all-time. Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom became the ninth pair of teammates to play 1,000 NHL games together.

Golf-Johnson aims to turn around months of frustration at Sawgrass

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson hopes months of fine-tuning his game will turn around a frustrating winless stretch at The Players Championship, where he is aiming to hoist the trophy on his 13th attempt. The American arrived at TPC Sawgrass this week having missed the cut at last month's Genesis Invitational, after failing to crack the top 20 since the Tour Championship in September, where he finished eighth.

Paralympics-'Difficult to sleep'- Ukrainian athletes try to stay strong

What should have been the pinnacle of their sporting lives, the Beijing Winter Paralympics have been a gruelling emotional examination for Ukrainian athletes feeling scared and anxious about Russia's invasion of their country. The Ukrainian team has excelled in Beijing -- winning eight gold medals to sit third in the table -- but standing on the podium has been overshadowed by the crisis back home.

NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving's 50-point night helps Nets end skid

Kyrie Irving used torrid shooting to compile a season-high 50 points as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the host Charlotte Hornets 132-121 on Tuesday night. The Nets snapped a four-game losing streak largely because of Irving, who shot 15-for-19 from the field, including 9-for-12 on 3-point attempts. Irving has played in a limited number of games this season because of his unvaccinated status and restrictions that have prevented him from playing in home games.

Cricket-Warne state memorial to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30

A state memorial service for cricketing great Shane Warne will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the evening of March 30, the Premier of his home state Victoria announced on Wednesday. Warne died on Friday at the age of 52 while on holiday on the Thai island of Koh Samui. Local authorities said Warne died of a suspected heart attack and congenital disease.

Golf-Hovland puts near-miss behind him to focus on Sawgrass

Viktor Hovland said on Wednesday he has moved on from the sting of a near-miss that would have given him a fourth title in his last eight starts and will not carry the disappointment into The Players Championship this week at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The Norwegian world number three held the lead early on the back nine at Bay Hill on Sunday but carded three bogeys over his last six holes to finish in a share of second place behind Scottie Scheffler.

Soccer-Berman promises player-first approach as NWSL commissioner

Newly appointed Commissioner Jessica Berman said she would bring a player-first approach to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) as it looks to rebuild trust with athletes and add to the momentum of a landmark collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The former National Lacrosse League and National Hockey League executive will assume the role with the top-flight North American women's soccer league for a four-year term beginning April 20, taking over from interim CEO Marla Messing.

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells

World number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the tournament announced on Wednesday, in the latest setback for the player due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The Serb had been automatically listed in the draw for the tournament but said he knew it was unlikely that he would be able to gain entry into the United States.

