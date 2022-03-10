Women's CWC: Vastrakar scalps four as India restrict New Zealand to 260/9

Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets as India restricted New Zealand to 260/9 in the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup here at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Thursday. Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr played brilliant innings of 75 and 50 respectively. For Women in Blue, Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets and was involved in a crucial ran out, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed two players.

Put in to bat first by Mithali Raj, New Zealand made 51/1 in the Powerplay, though the hard work of Kerr and Sophie Devine was undone by the loss of the skipper in the 11th over. Pooja Vastrakar, who earlier ran out Suzie Bates with a direct hit, found Devine's edge with Richa Ghosh making a smart catch behind the stumps.

In the 22nd over, Amelia Kerr fell lbw to Rajashwari Gayakwad on the sweep, just moments after registering her half-century. It ended a partnership of 67 from as many balls with Satterthwaite. At the halfway mark, the White Ferns moved to 136/3 with Maddy Green and Satterthwaite at the crease. With an aim to increase the flow of runs, Green took a risk in the 34th over but was removed by Deepti Sharma.

The White Ferns moved to 186/4 after 36 overs with Amy Satterthwaite notching up her 27th ODI half-century. The dangerous-looking Satterthwaite was then dismissed on 75 by Pooja Vastrakar in the 43rd over. Gayakwad removed Hayley Jensen in the 46th over while Vastrakar sent two batters back to the pavilion on consecutive deliveries in the very next over.

In the last over of the innings, Katey Martin was removed by veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami. Brief Scores: New Zealand 260/9 (Amy Satterthwaite 75, Amelia Kerr 50; Pooja Vastrakar 4/34) vs India. (ANI)

