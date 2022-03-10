Premier League: Wolves winger Pedro Neto signs new five-year deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto on Wednesday signed a new deal with the Premier League club, keeping him at Molineux Stadium until at least 2027. The talented Portuguese has been patient this season, determined to return from injury stronger than before, and less than three weeks after stepping foot on the Molineux pitch, the 22-year-old has signed a new deal until 2027.

Since joining the club in 2019, Neto has grown on and off the pitch, becoming a senior Portugal international and being named the club's Player of the Season following a brilliant 2020/21 campaign. A debut goal in the Europa League against FC Pyunik set Neto off on the right note in old gold, and during that opening season in English football, Neto caught the eye with his trickery, pace and final ball, as well as constant hard work.

Directly involved in 11 Premier League goals, including memorable winners against Chelsea and Southampton, Neto found his feet and was rewarded with a senior Portugal call-up, and soon a goal scoring debut against Andorra. While a knee injury cut-short his campaign in April, excitement has built within the Wolves camp for his return, which came about after months of hard-work and professionalism off the pitch, and finally arrived in the victory over Leicester City. (ANI)

