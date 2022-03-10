Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'

Tiger Woods, who inspired a generation of players with his otherworldly talent, charisma, and staggering success, took his place among the game's greats on Wednesday as he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. During a ceremony at PGA Tour headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Woods delivered a speech about his career and those who helped him along the way after his 14-year-old daughter Sam introduced him for induction.

Paralympics-Ukraine athletes appeal for peace with banner at Beijing Games

Ukrainian athletes and officials made an appeal for peace at the Beijing Winter Paralympics on Thursday, unfurling a banner, observing a minute of silence and appealing for an end to the war triggered by Russia's invasion of their country. Led by national paralympic committee president Valerii Sushkevych, the entire 20-member delegation held up a "peace for all" message, accompanied by raised fists.

Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia

The body of Australian cricketing great Shane Warne is due to be flown back to his hometown of Melbourne on Thursday morning from Bangkok airport, according to a Thai police source and airport officials. A coffin wrapped in the Australian flag was carried out of the morgue in Bangkok where his body had been held and into a car. Warne's body was due to leave Bangkok airport on a flight at 0800 a.m. (0100 GMT), the sources said.Warne died last Friday at the age of 52 while on holiday on the Thai island of Koh Samui. Local authorities said Warne died of a suspected heart attack and congenital disease.

Tennis-Gauff voices opposition to Florida bill limiting LGBTQ+ discussion in school

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff on Wednesday voiced her opposition to a bill in her home state of Florida that would prohibit classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students. The Republican-backed bill, formally called the "Parental Rights in Education" bill, bars classroom instruction in public schools on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, or from about ages 5-9.

Tennis-Russian, Belarusian players call for peace as Ukraine conflict rages

Russian Daniil Medvedev and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka called for peace amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine that caused tennis officials to strip any mention of their home countries from the Indian Wells tennis tournament. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in the biggest assault on a European state since 1945. Russia calls the action a "special military operation".

Paralympics-'Difficult to sleep'- Ukrainian athletes try to stay strong

What should have been the pinnacle of their sporting lives, the Beijing Winter Paralympics have been a gruelling emotional examination for Ukrainian athletes feeling scared and anxious about Russia's invasion of their country. The Ukrainian team has excelled in Beijing -- winning eight gold medals to sit third in the table -- but standing on the podium has been overshadowed by the crisis back home.

Baseball-MLB cancels more games after bargaining session ends with no deal

Major League Baseball cancelled more games on Wednesday and pushed back Opening Day until April 14 after talks on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with players stalled again. MLB locked out its players in December after failing to reach terms on a CBA and had already cancelled the first week of the regular season.

Jerry Jones sued by woman who says he is her father

A 25-year-old Washington, D.C., woman filed suit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging that he is her father, the Dallas Morning News and ESPN reported Wednesday. Alexandra Davis, a Congressional aide for U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), alleges that Jones paid her mother $375,000 in 1996 to keep silent about the child's paternity, though Jones did not admit to being the father. Jones also allegedly set up two trust funds for the girl through an attorney in Arkansas, where Cynthia Davis, the child's mother, lived.

Tennis-Osaka at peace with herself ahead of Indian Wells tournament

Naomi Osaka said she had a new perspective on tennis after taking a break from the sport last year to prioritise her mental health and is now focused on "trying hard and having fun" at Indian Wells. Osaka announced the hiatus after she suffered an emotional loss in the third round of the U.S. Open to Leylah Fernandez in September, and it was unclear when she would play again.

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells

World number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the tournament announced on Wednesday, in the latest setback for the player due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The Serb had been automatically listed in the draw for the tournament but said he knew it was unlikely that he would be able to gain entry into the United States.

