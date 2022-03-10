Left Menu

PTI | Hamilton | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:39 IST
India handed 62-run loss by hosts New Zealand
Harmanpreet Kaur (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur's fiesty performances were overshadowed by the batters' insipid display as India succumbed to a 62-run loss to New Zealand in the ICC women's World Cup here on Thursday.

Vastrakar's 4/34 helped India restrict New Zealand to 260 for 9 after skipper Mithali Raj opted to field.

However, India was unable to stitch a much-needed partnership as the batters crumbled under the pressure of an ever-increasing run-rate to be bowled out for 198.

Kaur (71) was the lone warrior for India with the bat.

Earlier, spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/46) and Deepti Sharma (1/52) claimed three wickets between them while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (1/41), who became the joint highest wicket-taker in women's World Cups, accounted for one batter.

For New Zealand, Amy Satterthwaite (75) and Amelia Kerr (50) scored half-centuries.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 260 for 9 in 50 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 75, Amelia Kerr 50; Pooja Vastrakar 4/34) India: 198 all out in 46.4 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 71, Mithali Raj 31; Lea Tahuhu 3/17, Amelia Kerr 3/56)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

