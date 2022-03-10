Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan's Faheem out of Karachi test against Australia due to COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf will undergo a second COVID-19 test on Thursday after he returned a positive result on arrival at the team hotel for the second test against Australia in Karachi, the country's cricket board told Reuters.

The 28-year-old all-rounder was ruled out of the drawn opening Test in Rawalpindi after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and he is currently ruled out for the second test, starting on Saturday. "Faheem tested positive on Wednesday and has been put on a five-day isolation as per protocols," a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson said.

"Currently he is not available for the second test but that could change depending on the re-test which will be conducted later today." Faheem has taken 22 wickets and scored 600 runs in 13 tests he has played for Pakistan.

The hosts also missed fast bowler Hasan Ali in the first test due to an abductor strain.

