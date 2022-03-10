I-League: Real Kashmir, Sreenidi Deccan look to bounce back after previous round defeats

After suffering defeats of varying degrees in the previous round of games, Real Kashmir and Sreenidi Deccan FC will be looking to get back to winning ways as they meet here at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday. Real Kashmir were thrashed by defending champions Gokulam Kerala 5-1 after getting a player sent off in the 4th minute of the game, but head coach David Robertson has shrugged off the disappointment. "The morale in the team is fantastic. Going down to 10 men so early in the game is not ideal but we have to look past that now," he said.

In what would be their first rematch after the 2021 IFA Shield final, the Snow Leopards take on Sreenidi Deccan FC, whom they beat 2-1 to claim the crown last year. However, Robertson knows how tough a challenge they will pose. "They are a fantastic team with some great players and it is not going to be an easy game for sure. As they are also coming into this game on the back of a defeat, they will be up for it and that should make for a great game, " the Scotsman said.

Sreenidi Deccan started off well against league leaders Mohammedan SC last time out but went down fighting 3-1. Head coach Fernando Santiago Varela is confident that his team is ready to learn from their mistakes as they face the Snow Leopards. "They have shown for a long time that they are a strong team and have been competing at the top. It was unfortunate that they had to play almost the entire game with a man down so we will be ready for a reaction from them, " said Varela.

Asked whether the IFA Shield final defeat would play on the players' mind, midfielder Girik Khosla asserted the team is only looking ahead. "Revenge is not on our minds. We are just looking to win the next game and get the three points," said Varela. (ANI)

